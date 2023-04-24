A-League Women newcomers Western United hope to cap inaugural season with grand final win

Members of the A-League Women's side Western United hold the arms in the air as part of a group photo.

A-League Women's side Western United are hoping to make history when they play in the grand final in their first season as a club. Source: Getty / Kelly Defina

A-League Women newcomers Western United has surpassed all expectations in its first season, as it prepares for Sunday's Grand Final against Sydney FC. But now they've made it this far, the side is eager to prove the doubters wrong, and join the men's team as A-League champions.

