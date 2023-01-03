SBS News In Depth

'A moment of renewal' - tributes paid to Pope Benedict

The body of the Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is laid out in public in Vatican - 02 Jan 2023

Mourners take photographs of the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 3 January 2023 at 11:21am
By Julien Oeuillet
Tens of thousands are waiting in line to see the late pope Benedict the sixteenth lying in state in the Vatican. As the first non-sitting pope to die in six centuries, his funerals are raising questions on how to properly honour a pope emeritus.

