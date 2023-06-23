Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
A passion for music and the pain of exile
Razia Asghari Source: SBS News
It's a story of bravery and resilience: Zohra Orchestra, an all-female group, was exiled from Afghanistan and its members forced apart when the Taliban took over, many fleeing to Europe while others had already moved to Australia. Their talents, amongst others, have been recognised at an event for Refugee Week, where they were able to freely perform, something they can no longer do back home.
