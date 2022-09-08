SBS News In Depth

A peaceful end to Queen Elizabeth's life of service

SBS News In Depth

Queen Elizabeth II death

File photo dated 06/09/2022 of Queen Elizabeth II waiting in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace has announced. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022.. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Source: AAP / Jane Barlow/PA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2022 at 4:30am
Presented by Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News

Queen Elizabeth's family says she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Published 9 September 2022 at 4:30am
Presented by Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Manasseh Sogavare, Prime Minister of Solomon Islands

Solomons leader to Australia - 'stop interfering'

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus from the Poxviridae family that causes a pox-like disease

Five way split helps Monkeypox vaccine go further

Australian Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen reacts during the passing of the Climate Change Bill

Passed - The Government's climate bill goes through

OTM-Reserve Bank (AAP-SBS).jpg

Should the RBA Governor resign and where now for rates?