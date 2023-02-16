Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'A point in time that changed everything' - the Ash Wednesday bushfires
Family members of fallen firefighters react after laying a wreath during the Ash Wednesday 40th Anniversary Memorial Service Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE
Today marks 40 years since Ash Wednesday, one of Australia's worst bushfire disasters. On February 16 1983, fires broke out across South Australia and Victoria...75 people died and thousands of properties were destroyed. Today the communities affected gathering for small services, to remember the lives lost
