A vampire fly and the common blackberry threaten the Galapagos Islands

A male Darwin's finch on Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador (

A male Darwin's finch on Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

Published 5 October 2022 at 6:30pm
By Allan Lee
They look small and insignificant - but a tiny fly and a common fruit are proving to be big threats to the unique and historically important biosphere of the Galapagos Islands. The Galapagos archipelago was declared a natural heritage of humanity in 1979 for its animal and plant, terrestrial and marine species - but all is not well on the islands.

