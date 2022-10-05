A vampire fly and the common blackberry threaten the Galapagos Islands

A male Darwin's finch on Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador ( Source: Getty / Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty
Published 5 October 2022 at 6:30pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
They look small and insignificant - but a tiny fly and a common fruit are proving to be big threats to the unique and historically important biosphere of the Galapagos Islands. The Galapagos archipelago was declared a natural heritage of humanity in 1979 for its animal and plant, terrestrial and marine species - but all is not well on the islands.
Published 5 October 2022 at 6:30pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share