SBS News In Depth

Across Australia and the world, Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas

SBS News In Depth

Russia: Russian Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in Sochi

RUSSIA, SOCHI - JANUARY 6, 2023: A Russian Orthodox believer lights a candle during a Christmas liturgy at St Grand Prince Vladimir's Cathedral. The Russian Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas according to the Julian calendar. Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS/Sipa USA Credit: TASS/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 January 2023 at 8:12pm
By Sam Dover
Source: SBS News
Tags
World

Millions of Orthodox Christians around the world are celebrating Epiphany, a religious holiday which marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas. For worshippers, Epiphany commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, nearly two weeks after their Western counterparts observed the festive holiday. While the world marked Ephiphany - today in Australia thousands of Christians took part in services to mark Orthodox Christmas Day. For the first time in two years services marking the joyous ocassion were able to be held without pandemic restrictions. While for others, like Ukranian refugees - it marked a new chapter.

Published 7 January 2023 at 8:12pm
By Sam Dover
Source: SBS News
Tags
World
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Heatwave in the UK

2022 UK's hottest year ever: report

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Two year anniversary of The Insurrection at The Capitol - 1/6/23

January 6, 2021 insurrection anniversary marked with US Capitol and White House ceremonies