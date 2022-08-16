Afghan women cricketers seek international role

Nilab from Afghanistan's national women's cricket team, now in Australia Source: SBS News / SBS
Published 16 August 2022 at 5:57pm
By Krishani Dhanji, Abdullah Alikhil, Anna Henderson
Presented by Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News
Two women from Afghanistan's national cricket team are hoping their love of the sport will translate to their new home in Australia, and are now calling on for the Federal Government to help them play internationally.
