AFP launches foreign interference awareness campaign

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett speaks to media during an Australian Federal Police press conference in Melbourne, Thursday, December 22, 2022. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Migrant communities will receive advice on how to report threats of intimidation by foreign governments, following fears dissidents are increasingly being targetted by foreign agents in Australia. AFP Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett outlined the AFP's approach to SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson.

