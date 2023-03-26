Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
After more than 50 years, Tiwi Islanders are reunited with rare artefacts - and it's been emotional
Tiwi Land Council Chairman Gibson Farmer Illortaminni holds the frilled neck lizard artefact that was carved by his grandfather. Source: Supplied / SBS
A wooden lizard is being returned to the lands it was created on, as part of a massive repatriation effort of art and artefacts. After more than 50 years in a private collection in regional Victoria, the artefact created on the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin has been packed up and sent back to the tropics.
