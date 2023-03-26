After more than 50 years, Tiwi Islanders are reunited with rare artefacts - and it's been emotional

Tiwi Land Council Chairman Gibson Farmer Illortaminni holds the frilled neck lizard artefact that was carved by his grandfather.

Tiwi Land Council Chairman Gibson Farmer Illortaminni holds the frilled neck lizard artefact that was carved by his grandfather. Source: Supplied / SBS

A wooden lizard is being returned to the lands it was created on, as part of a massive repatriation effort of art and artefacts. After more than 50 years in a private collection in regional Victoria, the artefact created on the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin has been packed up and sent back to the tropics.

