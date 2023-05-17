After serving 40 years in jail, Derek Bromley still insists he's not guilty - this is why

Brothers Russell Milera and Derek Bromley were taken from their family as children (Supplied Russell Milera).jpg

Brothers Russell Milera and Derek Bromley were taken from their family as children Source: Supplied / Russell Milera

A man who has spent almost 40 years in prison for a murder he says he didn't commit is set to make his final bid for freedom. Jailed for life for murder in 1984, Derek Bromley is making a final appeal before the High Court to have his conviction overturned.

