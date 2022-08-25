Airstrike in Ukraine kills at least 23 people

Handout photo issued by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) presenting Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv in support of Ukraine, Ukraine's Honour of Freedom medal in recognition of Britain's military assistance to the war-torn country, as it marks 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union. Source: AAP / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA
Published 25 August 2022 at 11:52am
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
There's been more bloodshed in Ukraine as the country marked its independence day which included a visit from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Published 25 August 2022 at 11:52am
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Share