Airstrike in Ukraine kills at least 23 people

Boris Johnson visit to Ukraine

Handout photo issued by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) presenting Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv in support of Ukraine, Ukraine's Honour of Freedom medal in recognition of Britain's military assistance to the war-torn country, as it marks 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union. Source: AAP / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA

Published 25 August 2022 at 11:52am
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
There's been more bloodshed in Ukraine as the country marked its independence day which included a visit from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

