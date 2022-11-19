SBS News In Depth

Albanese wraps up Southeast Asia regional tour with optimism

ANTHONY ALBANESE APEC THAILAND

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference during the 2022 APEC meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, November 19, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 19 November 2022 at 5:07pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is concluding his attendance at the APEC Summit in Thailand by emphasising how eight days of travel, meetings and summits has been successful in re-setting Australia's relationships with other countries. He says it proves Australia's commitment to climate change and other major issues facing countries in the region, and how Australia recognises the importance of global cooperation. Mr Albanese has spent just over a week attending the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, the G20 in Bali and APEC in Bangkok.

