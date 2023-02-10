Alec Baldwin faces new case over movie set shooting

FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. In a motion filed Tuesday, Feb. 07, 2023, in Santa Fe-based district court, defense attorneys for Baldwin are seeking to disqualify the special prosecutor in the case against him stemming from the shooting of a cinematographer on the film set. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Source: AAP / AP