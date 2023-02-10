Alec Baldwin faces new case over movie set shooting

Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following the fatal shooting

FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. In a motion filed Tuesday, Feb. 07, 2023, in Santa Fe-based district court, defense attorneys for Baldwin are seeking to disqualify the special prosecutor in the case against him stemming from the shooting of a cinematographer on the film set. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Source: AAP / AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Ukrainian parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed on the set of the western movie 'Rust', have filed a civil lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and others over her death.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

AUSTRALIA CHINA DIPLOMACY TRADE

Trade relationship thaws between Australia and China

Rescuers pull a woman from the earthquake rubble, lying on a stretcher

Aid workers face barriers with conflict in quake-affected regions

A surfer falls into the water at a beach on the Gold Coast

Water warnings for migrants group this summer

Burt Bacharach Concert

Composer Burt Bacharach takes his last curtain call