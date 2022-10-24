All eyes on Canberra for the Federal Budget

Minister for Finance Katy Gallagher at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 24 October 2022 at 5:43pm
By Hannah Kwon, Pablo Vinales
Source: SBS News
As Labor puts the final touches on its first budget in almost a decade, Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers is issuing a new economic forecast. Domestic growth is expected to fall in the next financial year as a result of high inflation and rising interest rates.
Published 24 October 2022 at 5:43pm
By Hannah Kwon, Pablo Vinales
Source: SBS News
Share