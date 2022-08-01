SBS News Updates

AM Bulletin 02 August 2022

Published 2 August 2022 at 6:30am, updated 2 hours ago at 6:40am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the southern port city of Odesa, hailed as cargo of hope; Thousands of homes in Queensland labelled uninhabitable after a series of wild weather events earlier this year; In sport, gold rush ... Australia dominates the Commonwealth Games, making history in the lawn bowls event.

