AM Bulletin 1 August 2022

Published 1 August 2022 at 6:30am, updated 12 minutes ago at 6:42am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
A prominent Yolngu leader calls the prime minister's plans for Indigenous constitutional change 'hopeless'; An election threatens the stability of Senegal as president Macky Sall tries to control the growing opposition; In sport, swimmer Emma McKeon breaks the record for the Australian with the most gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.
