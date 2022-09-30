AM bulletin 1 October 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 1 October 2022 at 7:02am
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Russian President Putin announces the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, amid condemnation from the West, EU countries remain divided over proposals for a gas price cap, as energy ministers meet in Brussels, and a heartbreaking World Cup loss for the Opals in a dramatic semifinal against China.
Published 1 October 2022 at 7:02am
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Share