AM bulletin 1 October 2022

Published 1 October 2022 at 7:02am
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Russian President Putin announces the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, amid condemnation from the West, EU countries remain divided over proposals for a gas price cap, as energy ministers meet in Brussels, and a heartbreaking World Cup loss for the Opals in a dramatic semifinal against China.

