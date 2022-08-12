SBS News

AM Bulletin 13 August 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 August 2022 at 7:00am, updated an hour ago at 7:21am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin, author Salman Rushdie rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the neck on stage in New York; a judge in the United States unseals the search warrants documents for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home; and in the AFL, St Kilda pays the penalty, as the Brisbane Lions claim victory.

Published 13 August 2022 at 7:00am, updated an hour ago at 7:21am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 12 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday bulletin 12 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

AM bulletin 12 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 11 August 2022