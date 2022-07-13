AM Bulletin 14 July 2022

Published 14 July 2022 at 6:36am, updated 18 minutes ago at 6:41am
Presented By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin, Sri Lanka's government imposes a national curfew following further protests; Prime Minister Anthony Albanese looks to strengthen diplomatic ties in the Pacific; and in sport, Queensland defeats New South Wales 22-12 and takes out the State of Origin rugby league series.
