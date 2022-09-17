AM Bulletin 18 September 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 18 September 2022 at 6:30am, updated 18 September 2022 at 6:41am
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese views Queen Elizabeth's coffin, and meets the King and UK Prime Minister; Residents in Japan being urged to flee parts of a southern island over warnings of a powerful typhoon; In sport, the Sydney Swans through to the A-F-L grand final after a thrilling one-point victory against Collingwood.
Published 18 September 2022 at 6:30am, updated 18 September 2022 at 6:41am
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Share