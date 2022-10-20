AM Bulletin 20 October 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 20 October 2022 at 6:30am, updated 27 minutes ago at 6:34am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
The flood risk still causing concern in border communities with more heavy rain predicted for later this week; The UK Home Secretary resigns as the Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to maintain support; In sport, the Diamonds claim a win over New Zealand in the netball, 62-47...
Published 20 October 2022 at 6:30am, updated 27 minutes ago at 6:34am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Share