AM bulletin 24 July 2022

Published 24 July 2022 at 6:33am, updated an hour ago at 7:34am
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
The World Health Organisation declares the Monkeypox virus a global health emergency, Russia strikes Ukraine's southern port of Odessa, threatening a landmark deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports and Hawthorn's big win over North Melbourne, as forward Jack Gunston makes an emotional return.
