AM bulletin 25 July 2022

Published 25 July 2022 at 6:40am, updated 5 minutes ago at 7:22am
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Politicans return to Canberra, as the 47th Parliament sits for the first time tomorrow, Australia's UK blood donor ban scrapped, in a move that experts say could add an extra 18,000 people to the country's register and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard seals hisTour de France victory.

