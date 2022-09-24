SBS News

AM Bulletin 25 September 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 September 2022 at 7:00am, updated 25 September 2022 at 7:23am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin, China's support for Russia appears to be slipping after its Foreign Minister call's for a peaceful resolution in the war in Ukraine; the death toll from the sinking of a Lebanese migrants boat reaches 94; and in sport, Penrith defeat South Sydney in the NRL, making it through to the 2022 decider next weekend.

Published 25 September 2022 at 7:00am, updated 25 September 2022 at 7:23am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 25 September 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday Bulletin 25 September 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 24 September 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday Bulletin 24 September 2022