AM Bulletin 25 September 2022

Published 25 September 2022 at 7:00am, updated 25 September 2022 at 7:23am
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, China's support for Russia appears to be slipping after its Foreign Minister call's for a peaceful resolution in the war in Ukraine; the death toll from the sinking of a Lebanese migrants boat reaches 94; and in sport, Penrith defeat South Sydney in the NRL, making it through to the 2022 decider next weekend.
