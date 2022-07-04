SBS News

AM bulletin 5 July 2022

SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 July 2022 at 6:38am, updated 2 hours ago at 7:17am
By Tina Quinn
Presented By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News

More evacuation orders issued as New South Wales battles its third flood emergency this year, six dead after a gunman fires into a Fourth of July parade in the United States and Australians book their spots in both the men's and women's Wimbledon quarter finals.

Published 5 July 2022 at 6:38am, updated 2 hours ago at 7:17am
By Tina Quinn
Presented By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 4 July 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday bulletin 04 July 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

AM Bulletin 4 July 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 03 July 2022