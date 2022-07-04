AM bulletin 5 July 2022

Published 5 July 2022 at 6:38am, updated 2 hours ago at 7:17am
By Tina Quinn
Presented By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
More evacuation orders issued as New South Wales battles its third flood emergency this year, six dead after a gunman fires into a Fourth of July parade in the United States and Australians book their spots in both the men's and women's Wimbledon quarter finals.
