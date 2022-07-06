AM bulletin 7 July 2022

Published 7 July 2022 at 8:02am
By Tina Quinn
Presented By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership hang's on by a thread with several key cabinet ministers calling for his resignation, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says extreme weather events will intensify if Australia fails to act on climate change and a career-first for Nick Kyrgios, who is through to the Wimbledon semi-finals.
