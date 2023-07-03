'An amazing beacon': Ngarra Murray reflects on NAIDOC Week in 2023 honouring our Elders

Ngarra Murray with daughters Koki and Ngalu Thorpe (Supplied-Ngarra Murray).jpg

Ngarra Murray with daughters Koki and Ngalu Thorpe Source: Supplied / Ngarra Murray

Ngarra Murray says there has been incredible growth in the NAIDOC Week movement over the last six years she has been on the NAIDOC committee. The Wamba Wamba (Gourmjanyuk), Yorta Yorta (Wallithica) and Dja Dja Wurrung (Yung Balug) woman is also on the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria. She says the week is also an important time for truthtelling and conversations about the Indigenous Voice referendum.

