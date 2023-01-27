Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Investigation launched into social media influencers who mislead Australian consumers
Source: SBS News
Social media influencers are being warned to be transparent when posting paid content because the ACCC is currently sweeping through hundreds of accounts. Hear from ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb on why it's being done and the steps influencers can take to do the right thing; plus SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Marcus Bogdan from Blackmores Capital for the day on the market including the surprisingly strong US GDP result.
