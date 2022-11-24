Ancient Tasmanian rock carvings returned home

Members of the Tasmanian Aboriginal community gather around the petroglyph before it is loaded onto the truck. Source: SBS News / Sarah Maunder
Published 24 November 2022 at 3:35pm
By Sarah Maunder
Presented by Sarah Maunder
Source: SBS News
Ancient rock carvings by Tasmanian Aboriginal ancestors have begun their journey home to the state’s far north-west. The petroglyphs were cut from the now-protected area of Preminghana over 60 years ago, and displayed at museums in Hobart and Launceston.
