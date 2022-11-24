SBS News In Depth

Ancient Tasmanian rock carvings returned home

Members of the Tasmanian Aboriginal community gather around the petroglyph before it is loaded onto the truck. (Sarah Maunder, SBS).jpg

Members of the Tasmanian Aboriginal community gather around the petroglyph before it is loaded onto the truck. Source: SBS News / Sarah Maunder

Published 24 November 2022 at 3:35pm
By Sarah Maunder
Presented by Sarah Maunder
Ancient rock carvings by Tasmanian Aboriginal ancestors have begun their journey home to the state’s far north-west. The petroglyphs were cut from the now-protected area of Preminghana over 60 years ago, and displayed at museums in Hobart and Launceston.

