Andoo Comanche wins Sydney to Hobart line honours

Andoo Comanche Skipper, John Winning Jnr lifts the trophy after winning the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2022 in Hobart, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (AAP Image/Linda Higginson) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / LINDA HIGGINSON/AAPIMAGE
Published 28 December 2022 at 1:02pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Andoo Comanche has claimed line honours in the Sydney to Hobart, reigning victory at Constitution Dock for the fourth time. The 100-foot yacht crossed the River Derwent finish line shortly just after midnight on Wednesday. She held off a strong challenge in darkness from LawConnect, which finished around 27 minutes later.
