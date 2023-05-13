Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Anti-Defamation Commission wants neo-Nazi groups categorised 'terrorist organisations'
The Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, Dvir Abramovich, is calling for neo-Nazi groups to be designated as terrorist organisations. Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
The Anti-Defamation Commission says it wants the federal government to classify neo-Nazi groups as terrorist organisations. The call comes after a group of neo-Nazis clashed with police and counter-protesters at an anti-immigration rally in Melbourne. Police used capsicum spray during wild scenes that erupted outside the state parliament where a group of masked men dressed in black performed the Nazi salute. The Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, Doctor Dvir Abramovich, told Greg Dyett neo-Nazi groups should be categorised as terrorist organsations.
