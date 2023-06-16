Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Anxious wait for relatives after Mediterranean sinking
Survivors of a shipwreck sit inside a warehouse where are taking shelter at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150miles) southwest of Athens, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. A fishing boat crammed to the gunwales with migrants trying to reach Europe capsized and sank Wednesday June 14 off the coast of Greece, authorities said, leaving at least 79 dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of its kind this year. (Angelos Tzortzinis, Pool via AP) Source: AAP / Angelos Tzortzinis/AP
Family and friends of those aboard a migrant vessel that sank in the Mediterranean Sea with approximately 750 people aboard are awaiting news if they survived or not. Greek authorities are being criticised for not rescuing those aboard the crowded ship, despite escorting it for hours. The incident looms as one of the worst tragedies ever recorded in the central Mediterranean.
