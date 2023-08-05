ANZ to appeal after ACCC denies their Suncorp merger

MICK KEOGH ACCC PRESSER

Mick Keogh from the ACCC announcing the rejection of the ANZ Suncorp merger

[[A four-point-nine billion dollar merger of ANZ with Suncorp's banking arm has been denied by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The department's deputy chair says it will further entrench the dominance of the big four banks, and limit competition.]]

