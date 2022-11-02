SBS News In Depth

Arab leaders seek common ground on divisive regional issues at 31st summit in Algeria

Arab leaders posing for a group photo during the 31st Summit of the Arab League in Algiers, Algeria

Arab leaders posing for a group photo during the 31st Summit of the Arab League in Algiers, Algeria Source: AAP / Tunisian Presidency Handout/EPA

Published 2 November 2022 at 5:01pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News

The 31st Arab League summit is taking place in Algeria, against a backdrop of simmering political tensions. Rising inflation, food and energy shortages, drought and soaring costs of living are on the meeting agenda

