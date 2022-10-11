SBS News In Depth

Are you burned out at work?

SBS News In Depth

Exhausted businessman sitting at desk in office at night

62 per cent of Australian workers report feeling burnt out Source: Getty / Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 October 2022 at 8:27pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Peta Doherty
Source: SBS News

Workplace burnout is becoming an increasingly common phenomena ever since the Covid-19 pandemic. New research has found that Australia has increasingly high rates of workplace stress compared to global averages, with the results showing alarming dissatisfaction in workplace support.

Published 11 October 2022 at 8:27pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Peta Doherty
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money

SBS On the Money: Why are businesses confident when consumers are not?

An Optus shop in Sydney (SBS).jpg

Optus still battling fallout from data breach

Ukrainian Australians stage a protest outside NSW Parliament House (SBS).jpg

Latest Russian bombardment is 'appalling' says Richard Marles

Many suffer in silence because of the stigma associated with mental illness

'It doesn't have to be like this' - the stigma around mental health