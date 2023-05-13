Are you tired when you wake up? Maybe you have sleep apnoea

Mature Man With Sleep Apnea Wearing A CPAP Mask In Bed Sleeping

A sleeping man wearing a CPAP mask Source: Getty / grandriver

A new study suggests around one in five people in France may be suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnoea, The condition is prevalent worldwide, and can increase the risk of other health issues, like heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure. But awareness of the condition can be low, and many people don't even know they have it.

