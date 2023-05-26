Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Arson squad investigating 'once in a decade' Sydney blaze
The remains of a building that went up in flames in Sydney. More than 120 firefighters from 30 fire trucks battled the blaze which broke out at a heritage-listed former hat factory in Surry Hills on Thursday afternoon. (AAP Image/Supplied by FRNSW Media) Credit: FRNSW MEDIA/PR IMAGE
Two teenagers have handed themselves in to police following a massive fire that engulfed Sydney's central last night. While the fire is now under control, there are concerns more walls in the building could collapse without warning.
