Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
As France burns over aged pension reforms, how does Australia's system stack up?
Protesters next to burning barricades during a demonstration in Paris after the government pushed its pension reforms through parliament without a vote. Source: ABACA / Lafargue Raphael/PA/Alamy
Ongoing protests in France, some which have gained turnouts in the millions over 24 hours, have raised questions about the age of retirement and pension in Australia.
Share