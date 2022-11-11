SBS News In Depth

As fuel prices soar, chimney sweeps are back in demand

Chimney sweeps are in short supply as Britons turn back to solid fuel fires

Chimney sweeps are in short supply as Britons turn back to solid fuel fires

Published 12 November 2022 at 7:00am
By SBS News
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

Soaring energy costs in the United Kingdom have created a boom in demand for the age-old skill of sweeping chimneys. The President of their professional association in Britain says there's a shortage of people able to do the job.

