As fuel prices soar, chimney sweeps are back in demand

Chimney sweeps are in short supply as Britons turn back to solid fuel fires Source: Getty / Bill Oxford
Published 12 November 2022 at 7:00am
By SBS News
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Soaring energy costs in the United Kingdom have created a boom in demand for the age-old skill of sweeping chimneys. The President of their professional association in Britain says there's a shortage of people able to do the job.
