As world population hits 8 billion, China agonises over too few babies

As the world's population hits eight billion, China's population growth loses momentum. (Getty Images). Credit: Bob Krist/Getty Images
Published 14 November 2022 at 6:02pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
A baby will be born this week and it will be the planet’s eight billionth person. The United Nations forecasts that baby will be born on Tuesday. But in China, population growth is slowing, with a declining birth rate and rapidly aging population. SBS News profiles a three generation family in China, who discuss why enthusiasm for having children is decreasing; and an expert who highlights the broader demographic challenges, for the country.
Published 14 November 2022 at 6:02pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Share