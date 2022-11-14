SBS News In Depth

As world population hits 8 billion, China agonises over too few babies

SBS News In Depth

Shanghai crowds

As the world's population hits eight billion, China's population growth loses momentum. (Getty Images). Credit: Bob Krist/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 November 2022 at 6:02pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Tags
Asia

A baby will be born this week and it will be the planet’s eight billionth person. The United Nations forecasts that baby will be born on Tuesday. But in China, population growth is slowing, with a declining birth rate and rapidly aging population. SBS News profiles a three generation family in China, who discuss why enthusiasm for having children is decreasing; and an expert who highlights the broader demographic challenges, for the country.

Published 14 November 2022 at 6:02pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Tags
Asia
Share

Latest podcast episodes

MEDIBANK PRIVATE STOCK

Medibank hackers release more stolen data as health groups warn of impacts

Crypto FTX Fallout

Collapse of crypto exchange FTX heaps pressure on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Tourists Flock To Uluru As Climbing Ban Approaches

NSW bill aims to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage sites

Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto speaks during a news conference celebrating her U.S. Senate race win

Republicans admit they 'have a lot to learn' after Democrat Senate win