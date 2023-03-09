AUKUS submarine deal all but confirmed by Anthony Albanese

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, centre, raise their hands with Indian and Australian cricket team captains Rohit Sharma, right, and Steven Smith, left, at the start of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Source: AAP / Ajit Solanki/AP

Australia will reportedly buy up to five Virginia-class submarines from the United States under the AUKUS alliance. Multiple media reports say Australia will purchase the subs in the 2030s. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese all but confirmed the reports when taking questions during his visit to India.

