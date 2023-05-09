Aussie rockers prepare to face their Eurovision trial

Voyager's Danny Estrin performs during the London Eurovision Party 2023

Voyager's Danny Estrin performs during the London Eurovision Party 2023

In the early hours of Wednesday morning Australian time, this year’s Eurovision Song Contest begins, with the first semi-final. Australia’s entrant, Voyager, have a couple more days to prepare; they’re in the second semi-final, but the synth metal rockers say they’re ready to rock the Liverpool stage.

