Australia among 32 nations competing for 2023 FIBA World Cup
Great Britains Jelani Watson-Gayle during the Men's Fiba World Cup 2023 qualifier against Serbia Source: Getty / Nikola Krstic/MB Media/Getty Images
With the qualifiers of the FIBA basketball World Cup coming to an end, the 32 nations taking part in the tournament are now set in stone. Australia is among the teams travelling to Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines on August 25 to compete for the title of world's best.
