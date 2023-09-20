Australia backs world's atomic regulator despite concern over Fukushima water release

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT:





Japan has recently begun to stage the release of treated nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.





It's a decision that's attracted widespread concern.





Pacific leaders are already worried about the impact of that water on their countries.





And in South Korea, these protesters want their government to act on halting the second round release planned for later this month.





"Fishermen are suffering, and have been left without a place to call home, so I hope the discharge can be stopped immediately."





China has also opposed the release.





Its embassies have consistently shared state-media editorials and posts about their belief that the water does not meet safety standards.





Its foreign ministry has called the Japanese release "extremely selfish and irresponsible".





But Rafael Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, says there's nothing to be concerned about.





"At the end of the day, what matters is what is in this water. Does this water contain radionuclide that would be harming the environment? Yes or no? And this is the question. And so far we have been able independently to verify that the levels of tritium - I don't want to get too techie here because it may be boring - but the levels of one radionuclide that could be problematic is extremely low. Extremely low."





Australia is not among the Pacific countries to be worried about the treated water release.





In August, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade released a statement saying Australia had confidence in the process that has led to the decision.





Now, Australia has given the world's atomic regulator $3.5 million in additional funding.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong.





"I'm pleased to announce today additional support to the IAEA including in our region for the critical role that agency plays in providing independent, impartial and science-based technical advice. These are projects that will make a tangible difference, including improving access to equitable, affordable and sustainable radiotherapy services, and building the cancer care workforce in the Asia Pacific and in Africa. And our support for the IAEA's global water analysis laboratory to help make water resource management in the Pacific and south-east Asia more sustainable."





The Senator says Australia remains a steadfast supporter of the atomic agency in its aim to achieve the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology.





But she wants to go even further than that.





The Minister has already met with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as they attend the United Nations General Assembly gathering in New York, as talks continue on disarmament and non-proliferation policies.





"We all want a world without nuclear weapons. There is no world without nuclear weapons unless we have a treaty to prevent the continued production of the material which creates nuclear weapons. Thirty years ago the General Assembly said we need this treaty. We still haven't got a treaty negotiated. We don't even have negotiations underway. So Australia will be working with other countries to try and ensure we get that treaty negotiation underway."





Australia says it wants to show the world it's open to a new way forward as the United Nations meets to discuss the critical issues of our time.



