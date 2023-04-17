Australia looks to calm things down in the Pacific

PENNY WONG PRESS CLUB ADDRESS

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Penny Wong addresses the National Press Club in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australia's foreign minister has used a landmark speech to caution against any move to conflict over Taiwan, describing that outcome as 'catastrophic'. Delivering an address at the National Press Club, Penny Wong says Australia is looking for partners not patriarchy in the region.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A couple from different faiths - and on the run from their families (SBS-Aaron Fernandes).jpg

Falling in love across faith fault lines

BILL SHORTEN PRESS CLUB

The architect of the NDIS says it has lost its way

Gary Ablett senior (centre) is seen watching his son Gary play

AFL legend sues league and former clubs over concussions

Tiger mosquito

Calls for faster rollout of malaria vaccine