Australia looks to calm things down in the Pacific
Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Penny Wong addresses the National Press Club in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
Australia's foreign minister has used a landmark speech to caution against any move to conflict over Taiwan, describing that outcome as 'catastrophic'. Delivering an address at the National Press Club, Penny Wong says Australia is looking for partners not patriarchy in the region.
