Australia proclaims Charles III as its new king

Indigenous dancers perform at the Proclamation of King Charles III, on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra. Credit: TRACEY NEARMY/AAPIMAGE
Published 11 September 2022 at 8:16pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News
King Charles the Third has been officially confirmed as Australia's new Head of State. The proclamation ceremony in Canberra came as the Prime Minister announced a one-off public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth.
