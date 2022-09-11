SBS News In Depth

Australia proclaims Charles III as its new king

FEDERAL PROCLAMATION OF KING CHARLES III

Indigenous dancers perform at the Proclamation of King Charles III, on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra. Credit: TRACEY NEARMY/AAPIMAGE

Published 11 September 2022 at 8:16pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News

King Charles the Third has been officially confirmed as Australia's new Head of State. The proclamation ceremony in Canberra came as the Prime Minister announced a one-off public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth.

