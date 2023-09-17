Australia urged to help hold Myanmar military accountable for coup, war crimes

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT:





A young life changed by war.





This man was a dentist in Yangon when Myanmar’s military seized power in February 2021.





But he gave up his practice to join the armed resistance as a paramedic, helping rebel units fighting the army.





We can’t tell you his name to protect his identity.





"I keep a record of the injuries I’ve treated. Bullets passing from here to here, from front to back. Without touching the heart, slicing across the upper layer of skin."





His is one of countless stories inside Myanmar - young professionals with their lives ahead of them, turned into soldiers fighting military rule.





"When I saw people killed in battle, the first one or two I couldn’t sleep. I asked myself, why are we facing these things? Is it only our country? It's sad to be a human in this country."





The international community has mostly looked to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [[ASEAN]] to find a resolution to the conflict.





But the final ASEAN summit for the year concluded this month without a breakthrough, the group divided on how to engage Myanmar’s military, and concerns growing that its peace plan, known as the 5 point consensus, has failed.





Julian Neuweiler is an analyst with Bower Group Asia.





"In the first 12 months of the five point consensus, when it was formed in 2021, there was some leeway for ASEAN there because they were watching to see how the crisis was going to develop. But now that it's been almost three years later, there’s little consensus amongst members on how they should move forward."





The National Unity Government, Myanmar’s government in exile, is calling on Australia to be more assertive and use its influence on its South-east Asian neighbours.





Dr Tun Aung Swe is the N-U-G's Australia Representative.





"You know, Australia is a middle power country, as well as Australia is deeply involved in the Indo Pacific political power rivalry situation. Australia is a member of AUKUS, a member of the Quad, and Australia has a strong national interest in the Indo Pacific. So that is why Australia needs to take more - one step or two step more - and take part in finding the solution."





The UN says Myanmar’s military has imported at least a billion dollars worth of arms and raw materials to manufacture weapons since the coup, including advanced weapons systems, and spare parts for fighter jets.





Its main suppliers in Russia and China, as well as India, Singapore, and Thailand.





The United Nations says war crimes are being committed in Myanmar - mostly by the military, which is using indiscriminate bombing raids that frequently target civilians.





Nicholas Koumjian is the Head of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM).





"Tragically, the frequency and intensity of war crimes and crimes against humanity has only increased in recent months. In the past year, we have seen more brazen aerial bombings and indiscriminate shelling, resulting in the deaths of innocent civilians, including children."





The NUG is saying its rebel fighters can defeat the military, if countries like Australia provide weapons and logistics, including Starlink.





"All the telecommunications services are under the control of the military, and also the military cut down the internet and the communication services in areas where they are attacking the civilians. So that is why if there is an independent communication service provider in Myanmar, that would be truly beneficial for the people of Myanmar. For example, one of the benefits is early warning system. So Myanmar military organising several air strikes on the civilian areas; they strike hospital, schools, religious building, and then the public properties. So we do need a really good communications service provider independent from the Myanmar military - (and) Starlink is the best. Starlink switch on the satellite channel in Myanmar so in some area, Starlink are available and ready to use. So if the Australian government are able to consider this kind of subsidised assistance to the organisation working in Myanmar that would be really good. That would make a difference."





Until peace prevails, many are left with no choice but to leave Myanmar and their loved one behind.





SBS News visited a classroom of mostly refugee children.





Their teacher fled to Thailand only months ago, and is now in hiding.





"I want to bring them here and provide for my parents the best I can. I am not one hundred percent comfortable living in safety here, because I feel guilty."





Her parents are among those displaced by fighting.





"I am worried for my parents because of this. Because now, the military is at the stage where they kill people as they arrest them. I am worried for my parents’ security and survival."



