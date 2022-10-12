SBS News In Depth

'Australia will never forget' - John Howard on the Bali Bombings

Source: SBS News

Published 12 October 2022 at 7:32pm
By Anna Henderson
Reflecting on the Bali bombings, former Prime Minister John Howard, who was in office when the attack happened, says it was an extraordinary moment, when Australians became the target of terrorism. Mr Howard says he hopes he helped in whatever small way he could - as he heard stories of the families and survivors at the time. He shared his memories with SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson.

