'Australia will never forget' - John Howard on the Bali Bombings

SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson talks to John Howard about the Bali bombings. Source: SBS News / SBS
Published 12 October 2022 at 7:32pm
By Anna Henderson
Source: SBS News
Reflecting on the Bali bombings, former Prime Minister John Howard, who was in office when the attack happened, says it was an extraordinary moment, when Australians became the target of terrorism. Mr Howard says he hopes he helped in whatever small way he could - as he heard stories of the families and survivors at the time. He shared his memories with SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson.
