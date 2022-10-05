SBS News In Depth

Australian animal and plant DNA library labelled a "game-changer" for conservation, biodiversity

SBS News In Depth

Australian National Fish Collection library (CSIRO).jpg

Australian National Fish Collection by CSIRO.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 October 2022 at 11:47am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

Australia's national science agency says a new DNA storage project can save Australia's animals and plants. The DNA of every single Australian planet and animal species will be tracked using a new technique. Scientists say it has the potential to create a revolution in biodiversity monitoring.

Published 5 October 2022 at 11:47am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian policemen inspect a damaged Russian tank near the recently recaptured city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv. (AAP)

Zelenskyy says his forces make further gains in southern Ukraine

US-NOBEL-PHYSICS-CLAUSER

Three scientists win Nobel Prize in Physics and express their love for "mathematical beauty"

Local lawyer Tu Le.

Tu Le headlines Most Influential Asian Australian Awards ceremony

A bilby meets Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek

Government announces plan to stop extinctions of native species