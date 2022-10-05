Australian animal and plant DNA library labelled a "game-changer" for conservation, biodiversity
Australian National Fish Collection by CSIRO.
Published 5 October 2022 at 11:47am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Australia's national science agency says a new DNA storage project can save Australia's animals and plants. The DNA of every single Australian planet and animal species will be tracked using a new technique. Scientists say it has the potential to create a revolution in biodiversity monitoring.
